Tubular Labs Launches Platform Linking Social Video to E-Commerce

Social media measurement company Tubular Labs said it launched a new platform that links viewing for social video with e-commerce shopping behavior.

Tubular Consumer Insights looks at public video viewing on platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Twitch and how that impacts product browsing, putting products in carts, purchase and posting reviews on Amazon.

“The launch of Tubular Consumer Insights represents the most definitive, expansive view into the consumer purchase journey from social video to consumption,” said Josh Schmiesing, chief marketing officer, Tubular Labs. “We are excited about this breakthrough offering that, for the first time, allows brand marketers and media companies to connect cross-platform video viewership to buyer behaviors.”

Advertisers can use the Tubular data for contextual marketing, helping brands to find channels with audiences that are most likely to shop for their products, and optimize ad spend.

According to Tubular, candy shoppers are most likely to be found watching videos about travel, family & parenting and food & drink, while toothpaste shopper tend to watch content about beauty. Disney Media Networks has an addressable audience of 56 million health and household shoppers, while Barstool Sports’ audience over-indexes on video games, electronics and clothing.

"Tubular's Consumer Insights product gives us valuable audience data which correlates what people watch to the brands and products they prefer," said Christian Dankl, Precise TV co-founder and chairman. "This is exactly the type of intelligence we seek to enhance our machine learning models and improve our contextual engine's ability to identify media buying opportunities with a higher likelihood of bottom of the funnel conversions."

Publishers can also use Tubular Consumer Insights to enable better ad targeting.

“Creators and social video influence consumers buying decisions, that’s not new. What’s new is having the data and insights to identify what’s actually working,” said Neil Waller, co-founder of global creator commerce company, Whalar. “Today, marketers and creators can leverage Tubular’s Consumer Insights tool to capture critical information at scale to consistently improve performance.” ■