Tubular Labs Launches GRP System for Buying Video on Social Channels

Tubular Labs, which measures social video, said it has rolled out a new system using gross ratings points, the metric used for planning and buying other video channels.

The GRPs are an extension of Tubular Audience Ratings, which measure de-duplicated audience reach and demographic characteristics for videos on Facebook and YouTube channels, and are based on viewing sessions of at least 30 seconds.

“The time spent consuming social video has skyrocketed, especially in demographics where TV viewership has plummeted — and now more than ever the industry needs a new standard for evaluating audiences and optimizing investments independent of the platforms where the spend is occurring,” said Stephen DiMarco, chief strategy officer at Tubular. “Tubular Audience Ratings and our expansion into gross rating points is built to establish better benchmarks for specific audience viewership, which is critical to unlocking potential for advertisers, growth for publishers and maturing the industry overall.”

GRP measurement is available for publishers with a base of at least 1 million views on Facebook or YouTube.

Measured the traditional way by U.S. unique viewers the NFL ranks 25th among media and entertainment creators. By GRPs, it ranks eighth.

“As social video continues to grow with rapidly expanding viewership, its audience is rivaling (or surpassing) television in terms of size and scope, but brands and agencies want comparable metrics to put platform spend at parity with TV,” said DiMarco. “By introducing GRPs to go along with our existing Tubular Audience Ratings product, it enables social video to be in the conversation with all other media as marketers look to refine their mix alongside the decline of linear and the increase of streaming in a cookie-less future.”

The Top 10 U.S. TV Network-Affiliated Creators by Sept. 2021 U.S. GRP (including unique viewers)

Fox News: 76.2 (28.3 million unique viewers)

Inside Edition: 37.5 (19.1 million)

A&E: 27.6 (15.1 million)

MSNBC: 27.3 (9.7 million)

SportsCenter: 23.5 (29.4 million)

Saturday Night Live: 23.2 (10.9 million)

Disney Junior: 23.1 (18.0 million)

ESPN: 22.6 (20.3 million)

ABC News: 22.3 (28.1 million)

Love and Hip Hop: 21.7 (8.0 million)