Tubi’s It as Streamer Adds ‘Ultimate Tag’ From Fox

Tubi, the TV streaming service bought by Fox in March, is adding Fox’s Ultimate Tag to its lineup.

Since acquiring Tubi, Fox has provided Tubi with some of its most popular series, including The Masked Singer, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back and Lego Masters.

“Sports entertainment enthusiasts are sure to binge Ultimate Tag, with each episode showcasing a level of adrenaline-fueled action that keeps you on the edge of your seat,” said Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer. “We’re excited to tap into Fox’s arsenal of premium competition series for Tubi’s viewers to enjoy absolutely free.”

Ultimate Tag is a pumped up version of the schoolyard game. It is co-hosted by J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt and Derek Watt, all of whom play in the NFL and features professional taggers who try to catch contestants on a three-dimensional moving course.

Tubi’s total time viewed topped 200 million hours in June.

Ultimate Tag is produced by Znak & Co. and Fox Alternative Entertainment. Natalka Znak, Conrad Green, Glenn Coomber and JJ Watt serve as executive producers.