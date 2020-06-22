Tubi Pushes Frequency Controls, DSP Integrations at NewFront

Ken Jeong of 'The Masked Singer,' was part of the Tubi NewFront presentation.

In its first appear at the NewFronts, and its coming out party as a division of Fox, Tubi pitched new advertising technology.

The technology should make Tubi more popular with buyers as should additional content for Tubi Kids and a new Spanish language service.

Tubi introduced Advanced Frequency Management, which it said is a tool that caps exposure to particular commercials from particular brands at the campaign level, regardless of supply source. That’s designed to assure clients that if they add Tubi to their other OTT media investments, the know they’ll get incremental reach and unduplicated exposures, resulting in a better experience for consumers and reduces waste.

Tubi has also integrated demand-side platforms including The Trade Desk, Amobee, Adelphic and Adobe Ad Cloud into its tech stack in a way that gives advertisers more control over targeting and ad placements. It also allows clients to execute larger programs and sponsorships through programmatic guarantee transactions.

“This is a pivotal time for Tubi, and for the broader AVOD space, as our relationship with Fox paves the way for a massive opportunity,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “Tubi and Fox proudly share a core ad-supported business model, with each complementing the other and seeking to provide our partners the best possible ad experience. We’re excited to expand on our mission in democratizing content for consumers and embodying the power of free.”

In terms of new content, Tubi is adding Fox’s Lego Masters, hosted by Will Arnett. Shortly after being acquired by Fox, Tubi added The Masked Singer and Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger from the show were a part of the Tubi NewFront.

(Image credit: Tubi)

More Lego Co. franchises are coming to Tubi Kids in July, including Lego City and Lego Friends.

Tubi Kids is also adding shows featuring characters from Mattel, including Barbie Dreamtopia, Monster HIgh, Enchatimals and Wellie Wishers from American Girl.

Other kids shows company to Tubi Kids are Garfield specials, including Garfield’s Thanksgiving and A Garfield Christmas; plus Anpanman, Henchmen, Monster Family, Big Fish & Begonia and The Magic Brush.

(Image credit: Tubi)

Tubi en Espanol will launch later this year with 800 titles and 3,000 hours worth of content. Content and more details will be announced at a later date, Tubi said.