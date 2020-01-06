Tubi Preloaded into New Hisense Smart TV Platform

Ad supported streaming service Tubi said it has reached a deal to be pre-loaded onto smart TV from Hisense using the new version of its Vidaa video platform.

Hisense is the world’s third-largest TV manufacturer and the deal covers the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K., where Tubi plans to launch later this year.

Tubi will be prominently placed on the Vidaa homescreen. Viewers using Vidaa will have access to a library of more than 20,000 movies and TV shows available through Tubi.

“We’re excited to expand Tubi’s device footprint to include Hisense televisions with the new Vidaa platform, continuing our mission to make entertainment more accessible to everyone,” said Michael Ahiakpor, chief product officer at Tubi. “Hisense has been a global leader in consumer electronics and is a perfect partner as we ramp up our international expansion in 2020.”

Tubi said its viewers streamed 132 million hours of content in September, up 40% from May. In addition to HIsense, Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, Amazon Fire, Sony TV, Samsung TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Viewers can watch Tubi content at www.tubi.tv.

The new Hisense sets featuring the Vidaa platform are ULED TVs with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. Vidaa aggregates content from global and local sources.

Tubi is backed by Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, Jump Capital, and Danhua Capital, as well as strategic investors MGM, Lionsgate and Tegna Ventures.