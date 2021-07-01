Tubi Dives Into Shark-Infested Waters with Its Own Bitefest

Looking to chomp down on Discovery’s popular annual Shark Week, Fox’s streaming service Tubi is planning its own Shark Month: Bitefest stunt for August.

The free, ad supported service will feature 70 shark films during the month, including the entire Jaws franchise.

The centerpiece of Tubi’s Bitefest is Swim, billed as a New Tubi Summer Original Movie.

Swim, from the producers of Sharknado, stars Joey Lawrence in the story of a family whose vacation rental gets flooded by a storm and has to move to higher and higher floors to escape a hungry shark.

Also starring in the film are Jennifer Field, Andy Lauer and Rib Hillis. The director is Jared Cohn, who also helmed Shark Season, which apparently won’t be part of Bitefest.

Some of the other titles available during Bitefest are DinoShark, Sharktopus, Swamp Shark, Jurassic Shark, Psycho Shark, Shark in Venice, Baby Shark: Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs, Dam Sharks and Raiders of the Lost Shark.

The 33rd edition of Discovery’s Shark Week will run July 11-18. National Geographic also hosts a shark stunt this year with Sharkfest starting July 5.