Shark Week starts on Discovery July 11 and runs through July 18. It is the 33rd year of the shark celebration. With Discovery Plus pitching in, Discovery promises the most Shark Week programs ever.

A programming schedule for Shark Week is not yet available, but Discovery said a shark movie festival will happen across the Discovery platforms leading up to Shark Week.

Discovery’s first-ever shark series, Shark Academy, will premiere during Shark Week on Discovery Plus. The series follows eight men and women who will compete to secure a coveted crew spot on shark scientist Dr. Riley Elliott’s next shark diving expedition.

New wrinkles to 2021 Shark Week programming include bull shark hunting behavior, the first ever look down the gullet of a giant tiger shark, and the highest recorded breach of a great white. William Shatner, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley and the cast of Jackass are among the celebrities jumping into the water to spend quality time with sharks.

In a separate shark stunt, National Geographic hosts Sharkfest starting July 5.