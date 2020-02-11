Tubi Claims Active Users Hit 25M for December

Tubi, the ad supported streaming service said it had record growth in 2019 and racked up big increases in December.

The company said that monthly active users hit 25 million in December and that total view time in December grew 160% to 163 million hours.

“Our growth over the last year is a clear testament to the success of our focused strategy in a now-cluttered marketplace,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “We’re excited people globally have embraced Tubi as a complement to subscription video and aim to deliver an even larger library of premium content in 2020.” (Massoudi is slated to deliver a keynote at Next TV Summit on March 25, part of NYC TV Week Spring.)

International growth has been rapid, the company said. In Canada and Australia, total viewing time was up 357%. The company will launch in Mexico and the U.K this year.

Content spending is expected to exceed $100 million, in 2020, Tubi said. The company works with more than 250 content partners, including Warner Bros, Paramount and Lionsgate.

Tubi is also growing in terms of headcount and now has more than 299 full-time employees, up 78% from 2018. It said it will be adding more staff in the coming year.