Tubi Brushes Up With Ross’ ‘Joy of Painting’

Fox’s Tubi ad-supported streaming service said it made a deal with Cinedigm to be able to stream 30 seasons of Bob Ross and The Joy of Painting.

Nearly 400 episodes will be added to Tubi’s Docurama Channel by the end of July.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Bob Ross and his unforgettable style make The Joy of Painting the epitome of comfort TV,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer of Tubi. “Tubi is proud to be a streaming home for this timeless and beloved series.”

The shows will be available for free to the growing number of people who are streaming programming over-the-top to their connected TV sets.

“The Joy of Painting has never been more popular, as evidenced by the ever-growing following and tremendous view count that Ross has garnered on social media platforms,” said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “We are thrilled to be working with Tubi to introduce new audiences to this iconic program.”

The Joy of Painting launched in 1983, and became one of the best known shows on public television. It ran through 1994. In addition to being visually artistic, Ross became known as the King of ASMR, or audio sensory meridian response, another factor that kept people tuning in and watching every move he made.

In April Tubi streamed 200 million hours of content. It offers more than 20,000 movies and television shows from major Hollywood studios.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.