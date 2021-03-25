Tubi Adds ‘Barney & Friends’ to Kids Programming Lineup

Tubi, Fox’s ad-supported streaming service, has acquired the rights to six seasons of the kids show Barney & Friends, beginning April 9.

Tubi will exclusively stream seasons seven through nine of the show, which featured young stars Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato.

It will also stream seasons 10 through 12 on a non-exclusive basis under the deal, signed with 9 Story Distribution International.

“Everyone’s favorite purple dinosaur is a wonderful addition to our happy family of iconic characters in Tubi Kids,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi. “We’re pleased to super serve our audience with six seasons of Barney & Friends to delight a new generation of children.”

Barney & Friends originally aired from 1992 to 2009.

The series joins the Tubi Kids lineup, which will also feature the Land Before Time and VeggieTales franchises alongside series Jumanji the Animated Series, Felix the Cat, Underdog and Barbie Dreamtopia in April.

Scooby-Doo, VeggieTales, Superman, Batman, Lego, Ninjago, Sonic the Hedgehog, Strawberry Shortcake, Paddington Bear, Casper the Friendly Ghost, Garfield and The Wiggles can also be found on Tubi Kids.