TruTV Has New Episodes of ‘Impractical Jokers’ Starting July 8

Season nine of hidden camera hijinks show Impractical Jokers continues on TruTV July 8. Known as the Tenderloins, Staten Island pals Sal Vulcano, Joe Gatto, Brian Quinn and James Murray push each other into outrageous antics on Impractical Jokers. At the end of every episode, the biggest loser must endure an epic punishment.

Season nine began in February.

TruTV had the Impractical Jokers Awards Show, featuring highlights from the show’s 200-plus episodes, July 1, and Impractical Jokers: The Movie the same night. The Movie, which had Paula Abdul and Joey Fatone in the cast, was inspired by a humiliating high school mishap dating back to 1992.

Quarantine comedy Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party debuted on TruTV in May 2020.

The Tenderloin guys are the panelists on TBS’s comedic game show The Misery Index.

Earlier this year, Gatto, Murray, Quinn and Vulcanco signed a first-look deal with WarnerMedia to develop and produce unscripted and scripted programming for TNT, TBS, TruTV and HBO Max.