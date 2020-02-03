‘Impractical Jokers’ Marathon on TruTV Leads Into Episode No. 200

TruTV will air an Impractical Jokers marathon to coincide with the series’ 200th episode, with every episode airing starting Sunday, Feb. 9. Every episode will also be available on demand. The marathon leads into the 200th episode.

The 199-episode marathon goes Sunday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m., to Thursday, Feb. 13, at 9 p.m.

The hidden camera prank show features Joseph Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Salvatore Vulcano, four guys from Staten Island. Joe, Murr, Q and Sal reminisce about the first 100 episodes in 30-minute special The First Hundred on Feb. 13, and the next 99 episodes in the special The Second Hundred right after.

Those two specials lead into episode 200. Titled Hollywood, it has the guys in Los Angeles, where they meet up with Jay and Silent Bob, the film characters portrayed by Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith.

Impractical Jokers has had nine seasons on TruTV.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie hits big screens Feb. 21.