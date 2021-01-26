‘The Misery Index’ Season Three on TBS Jan. 26

The Misery Index begins season three on TBS Jan. 26. Based on the card game Sh*t Happens, the program has teams competing against each other by attempting to rate miserable real-life events based on the “misery index,” a ranking system created by a team of therapists. Jameela Jamil, who played Tahani on The Good Place, hosts and the stars of truTV’s Impractical Jokers – Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano – are the panelists.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Card Sharks host Joel McHale and All Elite Wrestling’s Jon Moxley are celebrity guests this season.

The show airs in the 10:30 p.m. ET slot. The season starts with the episode “Eat My Pants!” “We ring in another year with the always exuberant Flossy Dicky, we show why Internet revenge can backfire and for the first time ever and we challenge our panels to define true misery just by using their ears,” goes the episode description.