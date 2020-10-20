‘The Misery Index’ Returns on TBS Oct. 20

The Misery Index is back on TBS Oct. 20. Jameela Jamil hosts the comedy game show that is inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens. Impractical Jokers stars Brian Quinn, James Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano are on Misery Index too.

It is season two. Teams compete against each other by rating miserable real-life events based on the “misery index”, a ranking system created by a team of therapists.

The new season features themed episodes, including a twins battle, a dare to regret and a holiday special.

Jamil played Tahani on The Good Place.

The Misery Index is produced by Grandma’s House Entertainment, with Ben and Dan Newmark executive producing alongside Andy Breckman, Gatto, Murray, Quinn, Vulcano, Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures, Howard Klein for 3 Arts Entertainment and Jack Martin. Martin is showrunner.

TBS has renewed The Misery Index for season three.