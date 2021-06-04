Trey Gowdy Premieres Fox News Show June 6

Trey Gowdy, former Congressman from South Carolina, hosts Sunday Night in America With Trey Gowdy starting June 6 on Fox News Channel. The program holds down the 7 p.m. ET slot.

Gowdy called 7 p.m. Sunday “a perfect time to look back at what happened in the week past, and project ahead.”

He also mentioned the “serenity and tranquility associated with Sunday night,” and promised a thoughtful show. “I’m not a yeller, I’m not a screamer and I’m usually not an interrupter,” he said.

Gowdy will feature “interesting guests” who won’t be squeezed into short segments. “Guests that are worthy of more than a minute or two,” he added.

Trey Gowdy (Image credit: Fox News)

Those will include old colleagues from Congress. Gowdy mentioned crossing paths with hundreds of Congress members over his eight years in Washington. “Ninety-nine percent of them, I have a really good relationship with,” he said. “The kind of relationship where I can invite the folks who don’t agree with me.”

Sunday Night in America will offer viewers both sides of the issue, he added, and maybe another angle they hadn’t considered.

The show shoots in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Gowdy doesn’t miss Washington all that much. “Like any other job you miss the people,” he said. “Do I miss being in Congress? Not for one second.”

Gowdy joined FNC as a contributor in January 2019 and hosts “The Trey Gowdy Podcast” on Fox News Audio. He’s learned that television is a difficult business. “It is harder than it looks,” he said. “I see how Ron Burgundy made the mistakes he made in Anchorman.”

Fox News said of the show, “Gowdy will utilize his signature mixture of wisdom, humor, historical references and insightful analysis to offer the audience a new outlook on the latest issues facing the country.”

Gowdy said he will focus on issues “where the why? matters.”

“I don’t like repeating in this catatonic mantra what a certain party position is,” he added. “I think people want to know why.”