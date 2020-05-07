Fox Podcasts Launching on Spotify

(Image credit: Spotify)

Fox News has signed a deal with audio streaming service Spotify.

Fox News podcasts, more than 20 of them, and three syndicated talk radio shows--The Brian Kilmeade Show, FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show--distributed on Spotify's global streaming platform and to its over 250 million monthly users.

Fox News Tuesday (May 5) also launched two new podcasts, The Proud American Podcast and The Trey Gowdy Podcast, the latter featuring the former South Carolina Republican congressman. That will be followed a week later by a third new podcast, FOX Top 5.

The Fox News Podcast division is now among the top 20 podcast networks in the country, according to the company.