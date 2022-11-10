TransUnion Teams with Veeva Crossix To Target Health Care Ads on CTV

TransUnion said it has made a deal to include audiences for healthcare brands from Veeva Crossix in the TruAudience Data Marketplace.

The new audience information will improve targeting and effectiveness of streaming campaigns, including ads running on connected TV, the companies said.

"As consumers spend more of their time streaming content, the demand for health advertisers to reach their audiences across streaming media has dramatically increased," said Michelle Swanston, VP in TransUnion's media and entertainment business and head of data marketplace at TransUnion. "Our collaboration with Veeva Crossix enables best-in-class data for direct and programmatic marketing across connected TV and streaming audio with unprecedented scale."

With the Veeva Crossix data, advertisers can target across direct-to-consumer (DTC) and healthcare provider (HCP) segments. The TruAudience Data Marketplace provides a deterministically grounded, three-dimensional view of identity that connects households, people, and devices across 80 million-plus U.S. connected homes.

"Streaming video and audio are pivotal channels for health brands looking to reach and engage with precise audiences," said Jeremy Mittler, head of Veeva Crossix Audience Segments at Veeva. "According to our Trends in Health Advertising Report, streaming video now accounts for 8% of Veeva Crossix clients’ digital media mix and streaming audio impressions have grown 61% year-over-year. Now 500 Veeva Crossix health audience segments — including syndicated and custom models — are available in the TruAudience Data Marketplace."

iHeart Media is among the media companies using data on healthcare audiences to target campaigns.

"At iHeartMedia we've seen a real increase in pharma advertisers active in audio between 2022 vs. 2021," said Brian Kaminsky, chief data officer for iHeartMedia. "The ability to partner with TransUnion to apply segments from these go-to healthcare data providers in the TruAudience Data Marketplace, like Veeva Crossix, has accelerated audio adoption by allowing our advertising partners to transact with audio as they would with other digital media across every audio channel including broadcast radio, streaming and podcasting." ■