'Transplant' and 'Weakest Link' Start Seasons on NBC March 6

Season two of medical drama Transplant premieres on NBC Sunday, March 6, the same night season two of unscripted show Weakest Link begins.

Hamza Haq plays Dr. Bashir Hamed on Transplant. A talented doctor, he fled war-torn Syria with his sister, Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus), for a fresh start in Canada. After a truck crashes into the restaurant where he’s been working, “Bash” earns the chance to practice medicine again by using his field-honed skills to save multiple lives, including that of Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah), the chief of emergency medicine at a hospital in Toronto.

Season two picks up with Bash and his fellow residents reeling after Dr. Bishop suffers a stroke. With everything at the hospital destabilized, the place that Bash had started to consider home suddenly feels precarious. Joseph Kay, Bruno Dubé, Jocelyn Deschênes, Virginia Rankin, Tara Woodbury, Josée Vallée and Adam Barken executive produce. Stefan Pleszczynski joins as executive producer and will direct six episodes.

The show airs on CTV in Canada.

Transplant is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and Universal International Studios.

Jane Lynch hosts Weakest Link, which had initially run on NBC in 2001-2002. Eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank prize money. The contestants take turns answering general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung with the smallest amount of money. At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the contestant they consider to be the weakest link.

Weakest Link is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio. Ryan O’Dowd executive produces for BBC Studios. Stuart Krasnow, who executive produced the original NBC run, retains the same role and is also showrunner. Host Lynch also executive produces. ■