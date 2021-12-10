Trace Adkins Single From Fox’s Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ Released

Trace Adkins, a star of Fox’s new country music drama Monarch, sings A Country Boy Can Survive on the first single released from the show.

Monarch will premiere on Jan. 30 after the NFC Championship Game, one of the most watched broadcast annually. The second episode of Monarch will air the following Tuesday in its regular timeslot.

In addition to Adkins, Monarch stars Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel, with Josh Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda and Emma Milani.

The song was originally released by Hank Williams Jr. nearly 40 years ago.

“I’ve lost count how many times I’ve listened to Hank Jr.’s ‘ Country Boy Can Survive,” said Adkins, who plays the patriarch of country music’s first family in Monarch. “Having the opportunity to record such an iconic song has been both exhilarating and daunting. I wanted to honor the original version, while putting my own ‘spin’ on it. I’m excited for this to be the first release from Monarch and for fans to hear all of the music we have coming out.”

Melissa London Hilfers created the show, and is an executive producer alongside Michael Rauch, who is showrunner, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Jason Owen of Sandbox Entertainment. ■