‘Top Gear’ Back on BBC America, AMC Plus

Top Gear returns to BBC America and AMC Plus November 23, airing in the 10 p.m. ET slot. Hosts Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness are set for their fifth seasons in the roles.

The trailer shows the trio at the British Grand Prix, has them electric caravanning and going on an international expedition to Iceland. Flintoff tries zorbing, as rolling down a hill inside of a plastic orb is known, and McGuinness pays tribute to legendary stunt performer Eddie Kidd, who was paralyzed in a 1996 accident.

Top Gear launched in 2002.

Cars featured in the new season include the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm, McLaren 765LT, Aston Martin V8 Vantage F1 Edition, Chevrolet Corvette, DMC DeLorean, Lamborghini Huracan, Rolls Royce Dawn and Vauxhall Chevette.

Top Gear is produced by BBC Studios. Clare Pizey and Alex Renton are the executive producers.

BBC America is a joint venture between AMC Networks and BBC Studios.