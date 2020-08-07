BBC America Debuts ‘Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones’ Oct. 7

BBC America revealed its premiere plans as part of AMC Networks’ virtual TCA event. Planet Earth: A Celebration begins Aug. 31, airing in BBC America, AMC, IFC and SundanceTV. It highlights eight of the most extraordinary sequences, said BBC America, from the network’s Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II projects. Sir David Attenborough narrates.

Top Gear returns Aug. 30 on BBC America. The team takes a high-altitude voyage from to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang. Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris host.

Wonderstruck--Animal Babies begins Sept. 12, offering three films about baby animals growing up in challenging conditions.

Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones starts Oct. 7. BBC America calls it “the mostly missing eighth serial of the fourth season of Doctor Who, which was first broadcast in six weekly parts from April to May 1967, starring Patrick Troughton as the Doctor.”

BBC America will air a holiday special Doctor Who Festive Special: Revolution of the Daleks later this year.

The Graham Norton Show debuts in the fall, though BBC America did not share a date.

The Watch begins in January. “The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it,” said BBC America.

Simon Allen is behind that original series.

On IFC, season five of Baroness von Sketch Show begins October 14. It will be the final season of the Canadian sketch comedy series. Baroness von Sketch is created by, written and starring Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen.

On SundanceTV, season three of The A Word begins November 4. Set in both the Lake District and Manchester, the series looks at a boy with autism and dealing with the divorce of his parents.

Season three of Deutschland 89, about a spy after the Berlin Wall falls, premieres October 29 on SundanceTV.