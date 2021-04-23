BBC America’s New Branding Designed To 'Be Brit-ish'

The 'Top Gear' guys start a new season on the Brit-ish BBC America

AMC’s BBC America network is being refreshed with new graphics and proper promos that tell viewers that the channel isn’t British, but "Brit-ish."

The new look launches Sunday, when BBC America will premiere Season 30 of Top Gear.

“We’re excited for BBC America to stand out in a bold new way through our new refreshed brand design” said Kevin Vitale, senior VP, creative and campaign marketing, AMC Networks. “Our acclaimed programming and entire slate will get the wonderfully brilliant, bold, and sharp-witted benefits of being Brit-ish that our audiences have come to know and love.”

A joint venture between AMC Networks and BBC Studio, BBC America features Doctor Who and Killing Eve. Upcoming on June 5 is a new Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty narrated by Bill Nighy. On Saturdays, the network has a Wonderstruck natural history block that will include Attenborough’s Journey and China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom in May.

“This new refreshed work around our BBC America brand recognizes a British sensibility given a distinctly American twist that allows our unique ‘Brit-ish-ness’ to shine through,” said Blake Callaway, general manager of BBC America.

Agencies involved in the campaign’s development include strategy work by BigSmall and design by BigStar.