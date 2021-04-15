BBC America To Debut ‘Meerkat Manor’ Series in June
AMC Plus to debut series' first episode a week prior to the show's linear premiere
BBC America has set a June day for its Meerkat Manor series reboot, part of the network's spring nature programming lineup, the network said Thursday.
The series, Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty, chronicles the tale of survival revolving around three families of meerkats first revealed in Animal Planet’s Meerkat Manor series, which ran from 2005-2008. AMC Plus will debut the first episode on May 29, one week ahead of its linear premiere.
Other series premiering on BBC America include the April 17 premiere of One Wild Day, which follows some of the world’s most extraordinary animals at different moments in the day; Attenborough’s Journey (debuting May 8), which presents a portrait of the famed David Attenborough's broadcasting career; and China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom (premiering May 15), which looks at the wildlife hidden inside China’s national parks.
The network will also air a three-day marathon of the network’s celebrated award-winning content beginning April 22 as part of its Earth Day network takeover.
