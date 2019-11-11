Top Execs Alterman, Levy, Kline Leaving Viacom After Merger

Three more senior executives, Kent Alterman, who had overseen Comedy Central, Sarah Levy, co-COO of the company’s Media Networks unit, and chief technology officer David Kline will be leaving when Viacom and CBS officially combine.

The company previously announced that its head of ad sales Sean Moran and head of distribution Tom Gorke would no longer work at Viacom after the deal is done.

ViacomCBS announced executives responsibilities in its creative and digital businesses.

David Nevins, who last year became chief creative officer for CBS and will report to both ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish and CBS CEO Joe Ianniello after the merger closes, was giving addition responsibility for overseeing BET Networks. BET president Scott Mills will report to Nevins.

With Alterman leaving, Chris McCarthy, who was president of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo at Viacom, will become president of entertainment & young brands, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks, adding Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel and TV Land to his portfolio.

“ViacomCBS will be one of the largest premium content creators in the world, with the capacity to produce content for both our own platforms and for others,” said Bakish.“This talented team of content leaders will work together to ensure we realize the full power of our brands, our deep relationships with the creative community and our intellectual property to drive our growth as a combined company.”

The company’s previously announced that Marc DeBevoise, president and COO of CBS Interactive, will serve as president and CEO of CBS Interactive with the departure of current CBS Interactive CEO Jim Lanzone. DeBevoise will become chief digital officer of ViacomCBS when the merger closes.

Kelly Day will continue as president of Viacom Digital Studios and Phil Wiser, chief technology officer at CBS will be CTO for the combined company.