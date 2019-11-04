DeBevoise to Head CBS Interactive After Viacom Merger

CBS Corp. said that Marc DeBevoise will become president and CEO of CBS Interactive when Jim Lanzone steps down at the end of the year.

Marc DeBevoise (Image credit: CBS)

Lanzone, who has been in charge of CBS’s digital assets since 2011, will become an executive-in-residence at Benchmark Capital.

DeBevoise, who had been president and COO at CBS Interactive, will oversee CBS’ more than 25 web and mobile properties and its subscription streaming services CBS All Access and Showtime OTT.

He will report to Joe Ianniello, president and acting CEO of CBS, who will become CEO of Viacom’s CBS-branded assets when the merger of Viacom and CBS is completed later this year.

“Jim has led CBS Interactive through a tremendous growth period, both as an operator and as someone who had the foresight to place CBS on the cutting edge of the digital media landscape. CBS All Access and our other streaming services have proven to be game-changing opportunities for the company,” said Ianniello. “Jim and Marc’s partnership has been instrumental in our digital transformation, and I’m pleased we will have a natural transition with Marc leading CBS Interactive going forward.”