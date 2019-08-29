Phelps Named Communications Chief for Merged ViacomCBS

Viacom and CBS on Thursday said that Viacom executive Julia Phelps has been named executive VP, chief communications officer of ViacomCBS, effective with the closing of the combination of the two media companies.

Phelps will report to Viacom CEO Bob Bakish, who will become CEO of ViacomCBS.

“Julia has been a vital force in shaping and communicating Viacom’s strategy, and revitalizing its vibrant culture and dynamic, entrepreneurial spirit,” said Bakish. “Her leadership and skill in communicating and driving change will be invaluable as we bring together the talented teams of CBS and Viacom.”

Dana McClintock, head of communications for CBS, will continue in that role for the CBS-branded businesses, reporting to CBS CEO Joe Ianniello, who will continue to oversee those assets.

"Dana’s deep relationships with the media, his commitment to our company, and his expertise in clearly telling our story to consumers, the industry and all of you, have been crucial to our success. I can tell you that while I have relied on his strategic counsel for many years, it has never been more valuable than in the past 12 months," Ianniello said in a staff memo.

The moves continue to firm up the management structure of the combined companies.

On Tuesday, Anthony DiClemente of CBS was announced as head of investor relations for ViacomCBS, reporting to Christina Spade, the CBS exec who will become CFO of the combined companies.

“Julia and Anthony are both highly experienced executives who have contributed significantly to the respective success of Viacom and CBS. I look forward to working with both of them, drawing on their insights and expertise, as we pursue a powerful growth strategy anchored in ViacomCBS’s position as one of the most important content producers and providers in the world,” said Bakish.

Phelps was named senior VP, communications and culture, at Viacom in 2017. Before that, she was head of communications for Viacom’s international business, reporting to Bakish.

Previous to Viacom, Phelps was with DeVries Public Relations.