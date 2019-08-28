ViacomCBS Names DiClemente EVP for Investor Relations

CBS and Viacom said that Anthony DeClemente will be executive VP, investor relations, for ViacomCBS, when the deal combining the two media companies closes.

DeClemente, currently executive VP, investor relations for CBS, will report to Christina Spade, the CBS CFO who will serve in that role at ViacomCBS.

“I am thrilled that Anthony will step into this key leadership position at the newly unified company,” said Spade. “His deep knowledge of our business, his vast research experience, and the relationships he’s built with investors during his time as a Wall Street analyst covering the media industry will be invaluable to us and the future of our company.”

Before joining CBS earlier this year, DiClemente had been a respected Wall Street analyst, most recently at Evercore Group. Before that he was with Nomura, Barclays and Lehman Brothers.