Ender, McClintock Promoted to CBS Corp. Executive VP of Communications

CBS Corp. has promoted both Chris Ender and Dana McClintock

to executive VP of communications for CBS Corporation.





Both executives will continue working with Gil Schwartz,

executive VP of corporate communications and chief content officer, CBS Corp.,

on the company's overall media relations and communications strategy for its

many external and internal constituencies.





McClintock will remain in New York, concentrating on

communications issues for CBS Corp. and the CBS Television Network, as well as

the company's interactive operations, and its local businesses in radio,

television and outdoor. Meanwhile, Ender will continue to be based in Los

Angeles, working with CBS' content creation and distribution divisions in

broadcast television, television production, syndication, international

television, pay cable, Internet and feature films.





"Chris and Dana are two of the brightest, most

forward-thinking executives in the business," said Gil Schwartz, executive

VP of corporate communications and chief communications officer, CBS Corp.

"Each is an incredibly gifted strategist and manager who has grown over

the years to become the best that this business -- any business, in fact -- has

to offer. Together, working closely with the senior management of the Company

across its many divisions, they have successfully helped to transform the

perception of CBS from that of a simple broadcasting company into a leading

content creator on the world stage."





Ender has served as senior VP of communications since 1998,

while McClintock also held that title beginning in 2002.