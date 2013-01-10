Ender, McClintock Promoted to CBS Corp. Executive VP of Communications
CBS Corp. has promoted both Chris Ender and Dana McClintock
to executive VP of communications for CBS Corporation.
Both executives will continue working with Gil Schwartz,
executive VP of corporate communications and chief content officer, CBS Corp.,
on the company's overall media relations and communications strategy for its
many external and internal constituencies.
McClintock will remain in New York, concentrating on
communications issues for CBS Corp. and the CBS Television Network, as well as
the company's interactive operations, and its local businesses in radio,
television and outdoor. Meanwhile, Ender will continue to be based in Los
Angeles, working with CBS' content creation and distribution divisions in
broadcast television, television production, syndication, international
television, pay cable, Internet and feature films.
"Chris and Dana are two of the brightest, most
forward-thinking executives in the business," said Gil Schwartz, executive
VP of corporate communications and chief communications officer, CBS Corp.
"Each is an incredibly gifted strategist and manager who has grown over
the years to become the best that this business -- any business, in fact -- has
to offer. Together, working closely with the senior management of the Company
across its many divisions, they have successfully helped to transform the
perception of CBS from that of a simple broadcasting company into a leading
content creator on the world stage."
Ender has served as senior VP of communications since 1998,
while McClintock also held that title beginning in 2002.
