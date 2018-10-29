Too Many Streaming Services, New Consumer Study Finds

Most people believe that there will be too many streaming choices and that it will become too expensive to keep up, a new study conducted by TV Time and UTA IQ found.

According to the study, 70% of consumers believe there are too many services avaialble and 87% said they were worried that it will become too expensive to keep up.

Despite those concerns the study, entitled Beyond The Big Three, found that 42% of consumers said the intended to add one streaming service and 20% expected to add two streaming services.

Awareness was highest for Disney+ (88%) and Apple TV+ (62%). Only 37% of consumers were aware of HBO Max and NBCU’s Peacock was at 28%.

People said they were willing to accept some form of ad-supported model (44%) compared to a subscription-only model (56%) if advertisements alleviate service cost.

Consumers value library content more than originals when evaluating streaming services, the study found.

“In a television landscape that is experiencing such intense disruption, we are seeking to better understand how consumer preferences and attitudes play into it,” said Joe Kessler and David Herrin of UTA IQ. “It is indeed the Golden Age of Television, in that there are more great shows being made, more competition for eyeballs and ultimately, greater demand for creative talent, than ever before. Research like this helps us look beyond the horizon and make more informed decisions as we work together to navigate these monumental shifts in the marketplace.”

TV Time and UTA surveyed 4,816 consumers in the U.S. during September. It also interviewed 1,818 respondents in the Netherlands, Canada and Australia.