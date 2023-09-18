TMZ Launches ‘TMZ en Español’

TMZ is debuting Spanish-language spinoff TMZ en Español on Monday, September 18, as Hispanic Heritage Month gets underway.

“With the debut of TMZ en Español, we’re breaking language barriers and extending the thrill of entertainment news to the Spanish-speaking communities worldwide,” TMZ said in a statement.

The Spanish-language version of the show will highlight coverage of Latino stars, such as Shakira, Eugenio Derbez, Sofia Vergara, Bad Bunny and more.

“This is a long time in coming,“ Harvey Levin, executive producer of TMZ, also in a statement. “The stories we cover aren’t limited by borders or languages so it’s time to extend our reach to audiences that enjoy our content.”

As the show grows, TMZ plans to add more content that is originally produced in Spanish and focused on Spanish-speaking celebrities.

TMZ, which Warner Bros. Discovery sold to Fox in September 2021, produces a daily entertainment news strip that airs on TV stations across the country. TMZ, the studio, also produces primetime specials on news topics of the day. The Fox Television Stations and others additionally carry TMZ Live, which features Levin and other members of the TMZ staff chatting about the news of the day and conducting interviews with celebrities and influencers. Another spinoff, TMZ Sports airs on Fox Sports 1 and other platforms. All TMZ brands have their own supporting websites and digital platforms.