TMZ Joins FS1 With Late-Night Show

FS1 is adding TMZ to its roster, launching TMZ Sports on Nov. 9.

The late-night show, airing at midnight ET, looks at the sports world the same way it spotlights Hollywood. Sports figures such as Ray Rice, Donald Sterling, Lamar Odom and Tiger Woods, who wind up on police blotters and gossip columns will be featured on the show.

TMZ Sports has been a part of the TMZ franchise for several years, airing on Fox owned stations in the summer of 2014 and also airing on cable network Reelz. The Fox stations, which currently air TMZ and TMZ Live, ultimately decided they didn't have room on their stations for a third TMZ-produced show.

TMZ Sports also exists as its own branded section on TMZ's overall Web site, and is credited with breaking the Ray Rice domestic abuse story, as well as first airing the controversial tape that eventually forced Donald Sterling to give up ownership of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The show could be risky because Fox has business relationships with the leagues whose players it will be covering.

“TMZ Sports offers a window into the world where sport and celebrity cultures intersect -- whether at a party, movie premiere or an ordinary day,” said Jamie Horowitz, president of Fox Sports National Networks. “To both avid and casual sports fans, these stories are captivating.”

TMZ executive producer Harvey Levin and Evan Rosenblum executive produce TMZ Sports.

“We're incredibly excited to be on FS1,” Levin said. “We’re hoping our show adds a new dimension to sports coverage, and this network feels like the perfect place to park our humor, irreverence and news gathering.”