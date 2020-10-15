TiVo Plus Users Get Access to More Pluto TV Channels

TiVo said it expanded its relationship with ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV, which will add 72 more Pluto TV channels to the TiVo Plus content network.

Users of TiVo Stream 4K will have easy access to Pluto TV channels. They will be able to watch 144 TiVo Plus channels, and TV shows and movies on demand.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“TiVo really knows how to drive discovery of our great linear and on-demand content. We’re very excited to be advancing our partnership with TiVo in a way that puts Pluto TV content front and center,” said Jeff Shultz, executive VP and chief business officer at Pluto TV.

TiVo, now part of Xperi Holding Corp., reached a deal in May for Pluto TV to provide live linear channels and on-demand content.

“Pluto TV has been an integral partner helping us make more incredible content available to our customers as part of our fully integrated TiVo+ experience," said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer at Xperi. "These new channels compliment the tens of thousands of hours of free-to-view on-demand entertainment from our other partners and this expansion really demonstrates our commitment to offer a range of free, high quality programming for our customers."

Between March and September, TiVo said TiVo Plus has seen unique viewership increase 90% and viewer engagement increase 165%.

Pluto TV is available now for TiVo Stream 4K users and rolling out now to customers on select TiVo DVR and related devices.