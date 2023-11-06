Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa Lined Up to Host ‘SNL’ Episodes

Saturday Night Live returns November 11, with Timothee Chalamet set to host. It is his second time in the role. Boygenius is the musical act, the band’s first time on the show.

Chalamet’s film work includes Lady Bird, Little Women, Beautiful Boy and Dune.

Boygenius is comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.

Jason Momoa hosts SNL November 18, his second time as the host. Tate McRae is the musical guest, her first time. Momoa’s TV work includes Game of Thrones and See, and his films include Aquaman and Dune.

McRae is a Canadian singer-songwriter.

Season 49 of Saturday Night Live kicked off October 14. The show airs on NBC and streams live on Peacock. Peacock has all the past episodes too.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.