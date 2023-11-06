Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa Lined Up to Host ‘SNL’ Episodes
Boygenius will be the musical guest for the first time
Saturday Night Live returns November 11, with Timothee Chalamet set to host. It is his second time in the role. Boygenius is the musical act, the band’s first time on the show.
Chalamet’s film work includes Lady Bird, Little Women, Beautiful Boy and Dune.
Boygenius is comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.
Jason Momoa hosts SNL November 18, his second time as the host. Tate McRae is the musical guest, her first time. Momoa’s TV work includes Game of Thrones and See, and his films include Aquaman and Dune.
McRae is a Canadian singer-songwriter.
Season 49 of Saturday Night Live kicked off October 14. The show airs on NBC and streams live on Peacock. Peacock has all the past episodes too.
Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.