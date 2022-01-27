Tim Joyce Named Senior VP of Engineering at Fox Television Stations

Tim Joyce has been named senior VP of engineering, operations and technology for Fox Television Stations (FTS). He will oversee all engineering, operations and technology functions for the station group, and reports to Jack Abernethy, chief executive officer, FTS.

(Image credit: Fox Television Stations)

Joyce starts immediately and succeeds Richard Friedel, who retired in December.

“During his tenure at Fox, Tim has developed an impressive track record of proven leadership and will be an invaluable asset to FTS,” said Abernethy. “He is known as a strategic executive with an innovative and collaborative approach, and is an excellent addition to our team.”

Prior to joining FTS, Joyce spent nearly three years as the senior VP of media and broadcast engineering for Fox Corporation. Previously, he was senior VP of technology business relations for Fox Networks Group in Los Angeles, and before that, was VP of broadcast operations for Fox Networks Group in Europe and Africa.

“I’m very excited to take on this role at FTS and look forward to working with this very talented team,” he said. “This new opportunity allows me to leverage my unique perspective on technology solutions to further enhance our distribution opportunities.”

Earlier in his career, Joyce spent six years as VP of operations and production services for National Geographic Channels International. ■