NextGen TV Hits Seattle, Its Largest Market Yet

NextGen TV became available in its largest market yet as seven stations in Seattle began transmitting using the ATSC 3.0 standard.

The stations participating in the launch are KOMO-TV, KIRO-TV, KCPQ, KING-TV, KONG, KZJO, and KUNS-TV.

"As broadcasters, we must always consider ways to enhance our products for viewers to receive the best quality of our content. Working together with our fellow broadcasters to bring this new generation of innovative technology to viewers in the Seattle-Tacoma market delivers on that goal," said Richard Friedel, executive VP, Corporate Engineering, at Fox Television Stations, which owns KCPQ and KZJO.

The stations worked with BitPath to plan the NextGen launch and coordinate their efforts. The coordination makes the stations’ programming available to all viewers, whether or not they have an ATSC 3.0 receiver.

“Our Emerald City has truly become the nation’s technological core. It’s only appropriate that we usher in the latest revolution in broadcast innovation to our tech-savvy audience. We are thrilled to introduce the myriad benefits of NextGenTV to Seattle, taking the television viewing experience to new heights,” said Mark Aitken, senior VP of advanced technology for Sinclair Broadcast Group, owner of KOMO-TV and KUNS-TV.

NextGen TV offers enhanced picture and sound, along with mobile reception and other digital services. It can also interact with 5G and broadband delivered content.

“The launch of NextGenTV in Seattle-Tacoma is possible thanks to the hard work of our team at KONG and collaboration by our fellow broadcasters and stakeholders,” said Kurt Rao, senior VP and chief technology officer of Tegna, owner of KING-TV and KONG. “Tegna’s KONG is proud to serve as a lighthouse station as we begin NextGen TV broadcasts in one of the largest and most technologically innovative areas of the United States. As applications of this exciting new technology continue to develop, we look forward to utilizing the full potential of NextGen TV to create a more enriching and interactive viewing experience for our audience.”