Tide Commercial Cleans Up With Super Bowl Attention

The Super Bowl is turning into a big game for research companies looking to show off the insights they can offer based on their analysis of the behavior of more than 100 million viewers who tune in for the NFL championship and watch TV’s most-expensive commercials.

Several weighed in Monday with data about which ads were most popular, most effective and other indicators.

Unlike the final score of the game--a decisive win for the Kansas City Chiefs--the numbers offered by various research companies varied depending on the playbooks they employed.

TVision, which measures attention, found that ads that aired in the fourth quarter tended to capture the most viewer attention. Ads shown during half time and the first quarter captured the least.

The most attention-getting commercial, according to TVision was the “Finally Later, #LaundryLater for Tide Pods.

The rest of TVision’s top 10 were for Michelob Ultra with Jimmy Fallon and John Cena, Planters’ Baby Nut, Discover’s Yes We’re Accepted, the James Bond No Time To Die trailer, Rocket Mortgage’s ad with the incredible shrinking Jason Momoa, the Doritos dance-off, Audi’s ad with Maisie Williams singing Let it Go, Facebook’s Ready to Rock and the Disney+ Big Game spot.

30.dB, headed by former CNN COO Geg D’Alba, found that of the spots that generated the most response, the one with the most positive reaction were the Groundhog Day ad with Bill Murray for Jeep and the spot with Molly Ringwald for Avocados from Mexico.

30.dB, which uses artificial intelligence to gauge public sentiment, found that among ads that got a more moderate response the Olay women astronaut ads had 93% positive reaction.

Google ad showing a man’s memories of his wife, dominated in volume of discussion with more than 10 times the volume of many other prominent ads, 30dB found. But sentiment was only 59% positive because of the sensitive nature of the subject.

30dB found that social media reaction to the Pepsi halftime show was overall positive, but there was some backlash that labeled the performances as family unfriendly and even degrading. But both Shakira and Jennifer Lopez got very positive scores on Twitter.

EDO, a research company that focuses on search traffic generated by ads, found that automakers’ commercials did well. The spot for the new Genesis SUV starring Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had 25 times the search engagement of the average Super Bowl ad. A spot for GM’s new electric Hummer with LeBron James generated 19 times the average Super Bowl ad’s search engagement.

EDO also found that 40% of ads for products other than movies feature a diverse lead.

It’s “unexpected standout” was the spot for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino with Jennifer Lopez.

Alphonso found that viewership of the Super Bowl peaked during the first quarter. It said that ad that aired at that point in the game got the largest share of audience. But Alphonso says that’s when two of the least-popular ads aired according to USA Today’s Ad Meter, the spots from streaming service Quibi and a campaign ad for Donald Trump.

Those ads had high viewership but failed to resonate with viewers, Alphonso said.

Other ads seen during peak the peak viewership period were for Tide, Universal Pictures’ F9: The Fast Saga and Fox promos for The Masked Singer and the Daytona 500.

After the game Fox held onto about a quarter of the viewing audience, with 24.5% watching the postgame show on the broadcast networks and 1.4% watching Fox Deportes. Alphonso says 57% of viewers turned off the TV, while 1.3% tuned in CBS for NCIS: New Orleans and 1.2% jumped into Shark Tank on ABC.

TVSquared, which also measures digital responses, said that Audi’s Frozen ad with Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, was its big winner. TVSquared put its other results in a video, below.

