Early Returns: Olay Spot A Super Bowl Winner

While the Kansas City Chiefs clearly won the football games, advertisers will be battling for Super Bowl supremacy over the next few days.

One early analysis of social media reaction to the commercials during the game came from real-time measurement company Talkwalker, which crowned Olay as the top spot in the game based on 8.1 million social media posts regarding the Super Bowl.

The “#MakeSpaceForWomen” commercial has gotten 160,000 mentions on social media, or 20% of the conversation, including 60,000 after the ad aired. The spot featured Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh, Busy Philipps and astronaut NIcole Stott.

The number two campaign was for Avocados from Mexico, which got nearly 100, 000 mentions or 12.3% of the conversation. The brand used social media during the game and got 28,500 mentions during the game.

Third place was the ad that answered the question of what Tom Brady was trying to say in a pre-game weekend post about the future of his career. Turns out the post was a tease for Hulu.

According to Talkwalker, the next top ads in terms of mentions were Bud Light, with 48,000 mentions or 6%, Jeep, 47,000 mention and 6% and Hyundai, 44,000 mentions, 5.5%.

The top brand hashtag was #MakesSpaceForWomen with 70,000 uses. The #SuperBowl hashtag was used 1.1 million times, according to Talkwalker.

The halftime show, sponsored by Pepsi, drew 245,600 mentions.