Primetime Ratings: Hundred Million-Plus Watch Super Bowl

Super Bowl ratings went up a hair Feb. 2 on Fox. The game, Kansas City Chiefs versus San Francisco 49ers, had 99.9 million total viewers on Fox, up a tiny bit from last year’s 98.2 million. A year ago, the New England Patriots offed the Los Angeles Rams in a low-scoring game on CBS. Sunday’s household rating was 41.7, virtually level with last year’s 41.1.

Fox reported that 102 million watched on Fox, Fox Deportes and digital properties.

The Chiefs toppled the 49ers in a comeback win Sunday. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira handled the halftime show.

Fox had the season starter for The Masked Singer after the Super Bowl. It rated an 8.1 in viewers 18-49, and 23.7 million watched.

Univision and Telemundo were runners-up at 0.3/1. Univision had Aqui y Ahora at 0.3 and two hours of Mira Quien Baila All Stars at 0.4. Cronicas did a 0.3.

On Telemundo, two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos did a 0.2 and 0.3. Two hours of La Voz got a 0.3.

ABC, CBS and NBC each did a 0.2/1. It was all repeats on those networks except for CBS’ 60 Minutes at 0.2.

The CW rated a 0.1/0 with reruns.