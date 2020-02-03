Super Bowl Ad Spending Up to $435M: Kantar

Marketers spent $435 million to advertise on Fox’s Super Bowl broadcast, the most ever, according to a preliminary estimate from Kantar Media.

The previous record was $390 million during the 2017 game.

Last year, $336 million was spent on Super Bowl ad time, Kantar said.

Kantar registered 51 minutes and 15 second of national advertising time from paying sponsors, the NFL and Fox properties. Its was the third-highest total on record and accounted for 24% of the time during the broadcast.

Of the 59 spots during the game, 24 were 60 second or more in length, up from the prior record of 23 in 2014.

The top spending in the game was Anheuser Busch InBev at $41 million. It was followed by Pepsico with $31 million, Procter & Gamble with $30 million and Amazon at $26 million.

There were seven first time advertisers during the game, the same number as last year. This year’s Super Bowl rookies were Facebook, Walmart, Little Caesars, Sabra, Quibi and the Bloomberg and Trump presidential campaigns.