Three Hosts Join Tegna's 'Daily Blast Live' Team

Beau Davidson, Stefanie Jones and Brandon London are coming on board Tegna’s Daily Blast Live as the show heads into its second season. The three join existing hosts Erica Cobb, Al Jackson, Sam Schacher, Jeff Schroeder and Tory Shulman.

“Daily Blast Live is singular in the daytime U.S. television landscape. No other show reflects what’s happening in the world around us live and in real time through social crowdsourcing and engagement with our ‘DBL Nation’ throughout each day,” said Lisa Kridos, vice president of original programming and development, Tegna, in a statement. “We’re excited to add three dynamic hosts to our charismatic first-year cast. Each one of our hosts is fearless in their ability to keep track of what’s trending while broadcasting live across platforms. It’s challenging, and they make it look easy.”

In addition, the show has added 15 new markets, including Tegna-owned KFMB San Diego and non-Tegna-owned stations WMUR Boston, WMYD Detroit, WMAR Baltimore, WRTV Indianapolis, KMCI Kansas City, WTMJ Milwaukee and WWBT Richmond. When the show premieres season two on Monday, Sept. 10, it will air in 50 markets.

Daily Blast Live is distributed by Sony Pictures Television, under an agreement announced at NATPE last January.

“The additional 15 stations airing DBL increases the national footprint of this groundbreaking series,” said Philip Martzolf, executive vice president, US syndication sales, Sony Pictures Television, also in a statement. “It’s been exciting to be part of the expansion of one of the most innovative series across daytime as it reaches TV, digital and social audiences with its diverse and entertaining points of view.”

Davidson is an established singer, actor, TV host and songwriter. Jones comes from London-based Fashion One TV. London is a retired Canadian Football League player who also did stints in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants’ practice squad.

Daily Blast Live airs in nine half-hour live shows every week day in every U.S. time zone from 2 to 5 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET. It also streams on Facebook and YouTube. Burt Dubrow is senior executive producer.