NATPE 2018: Tegna, Sony Pictures Television Forge Partnership

Broadcaster Tegna and Sony Pictures Television have entered into an exclusive, multi-year distribution arrangement, through which SPT will distribute Tegna-created programming both in the U.S. and internationally. SPT also will handle national advertising sales for Tegna’s programs, as well as marketing and branded integrations.

Currently, the agreement includes Tegna’s Daily Blast Live, which airs on Tegna stations in 36 markets as well as live on Facebook and YouTube several hours a day, and will return for a second season. It also includes any future programming Tegna develops. Besides Daily Blast Live, Tegna also airs daily strip Sister Circle, which targets an adult African-American audience, on several stations as well as weekly reality competition series, Sing Like a Star.



“It’s a one-of-a-kind agreement, where Tegna and Sony Pictures Television each bring distinct strengths to the new partnership,” said Robert Sullivan, senior vice president for programming, Tegna, in a statement. “With Daily Blast Live and other programs in our creative pipeline, together with Sony’s expertise in the three key areas of sales, development and distribution, we look forward to expanding our list of available content for Tegna stations and beyond.”