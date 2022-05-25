‘This Is Us’ Series Finale Watched By 6.4 Million

The series finale of This Is Us, which was on NBC May 24, scored a 1.27 rating in viewers 18-49, according to NBC, with 6.4 million total viewers. NBC said it was the best demo rating since episode two of This Is Us’s season five in November 2020, and the best total viewer number since episode three of season five.

The drama lasted for six seasons. It is about the Pearson family, with Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justine Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz in the cast.

Dan Fogelman created This Is Us.

NBC added that the 18-49 rating was the tops for the 2021-2022 season for an entertainment series on broadcast, excluding those with an NFL lead-in.

The finale was No. 2 in terms of social media interactions (1.5 million), the most for any scripted series finale on broadcast or ad-supported cable, according to NBC.

This Is Us is averaging a 1.54 rating in viewers 18-49 (live plus 7) through 16 episodes. ■