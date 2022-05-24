‘This Is Us’ Series Final on NBC May 24
Kevin, Kate and Randall attend Rebecca’s funeral
Family drama This Is Us concludes on NBC May 24. The show about the Pearson family, with Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justine Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz in the cast, is in its sixth season.
Dan Fogelman created the show, which “reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death,” according to NBC.
Moore’s character Rebecca died in the penultimate episode. The series finale sees Rebecca’s children, Hartley’s Kevin, Metz’s Kate and Brown’s Randall, attend her funeral.
“I think that people will be very satisfied with the way that things are wrapped up,” Moore told Today. “It will be with a tearful smile on their face.”
The finale is entitled “Us.” Brown shared on Twitter, “One unforgettable goodbye. Fam, it’s been an incredible journey! 6 seasons & 106 episodes later, we’re at the end…which means it’s time to start over & relive it all over again! Jokes aside, it’s been a dream to be your Randall.”
Fogelman executive produces with Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, Jess Rosenthal and Steve Beers. The show is produced by 20th Television.
Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson are also in the cast. ■
