NBC Orders Mandy Moore Dramedy ‘This Is Us’

NBC has green lit the dramedy This Is Us, starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown in an ensemble cast whose paths cross and life stories intertwine in curious ways. The series comes from the writer and directors of the 2011 feature Crazy, Stupid, Love.

This Is Us is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Dan Fogelman is the writer and executive producer. Jess Rosenthal, Charlie Gogolak and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra also executive produce.

