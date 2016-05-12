NBC Confirms ‘Chicago Justice’ Pickup

NBC has officially added Chicago Justice to its batch of Dick Wolf dramas focused on life-saving trades in the Windy City. Justice joins Chicago Fire, P.D. and Med on the NBC schedule next season.

According to NBC, “the State’s Attorney’s dedicated team of prosecutors and investigators navigates heated city politics and controversy head-on while fearlessly pursuing justice. As they take on the city’s high stakes and often media-frenzied cases, they must balance public opinion, power struggles within the system and their unwavering passion for the law.”

Some characters from the new show were introduced on Chicago P.D. May 11. The drama starts when one of Chicago’s finest is shot in the line of duty.

The cast includes Philip Winchester, Carl Weathers and Nazneen Contractor.

Wolf, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt and Arthur Forney executive produce the series, which hails from Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.

The existing trio of Chicago procedurals performs solidly for NBC, despite the greater trend in highly serialized dramas.