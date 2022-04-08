‘The Wilds’ Season Two on Amazon Prime Video May 6

Season two of young adult drama The Wilds is on Amazon Prime Video May 6. There are eight episodes.

Prime Video released a trailer for the new season. The trailer “gives a sneak peek at the even higher stakes the girls face as they remain trapped on a mysterious island, and a look into what has been part of the experiment all along: the boys,” teases Prime.

The series is about a group of teen girls who fight for survival after a plane crash that strands them on a deserted island. Prime Video calls it “part survival drama” and “part dystopic slumber party.” The Wilds premiered in December 2020.

In season two, survival hangs in the balance for the stranded girls, after the discovery that what's happening to them is an elaborate social experiment. A new test subject in the experiment is an island of teenage boys. The trailer reveals that the plane crash was "staged."

The Wilds is created and executive produced by Sarah Streicher. Amy Harris is showrunner and executive producer. The late Jamie Tarses of FanFare and Dylan Clark of Dylan Clark Productions are also executive producers. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature.

Showtime had a hit with its own drama about teen girls in a plane crash, Yellowjackets. ■