Amazon Studios Greenlights Teen Drama ‘The Wilds’

Amazon Studios has greenlit The Wilds from writer and executive producer Sarah Streicher and ABC Signature Studios, with the drama to stream on Amazon Prime. Amazon describes the project as “part survival drama” and “part dystopic slumber party.”

The Wilds follows a group of teenage girls from different backgrounds after an airplane crash strands them on a deserted island. It offers “a vivid portrayal of what it means to grow up female in our time,” according to Amazon.

The Wilds is written by Streicher, who is in an overall deal with ABC Studios, and is executive producer alongside Amy B. Harris, who is showrunner. Other exec producers are Jamie Tarses of Fanfare and Dylan Clark and Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions. Susanna Fogel directed and was executive producer for the pilot.

“We are thrilled to share this exciting original vision with our global audience,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are proud to be the home for this authentically voiced, high-stakes show brought to life by the talented Sarah Streicher, Amy Harris and our ABC Signature Studios partners.”

ABC Signature Studios is part of Disney Television Studios.

“Coming of age is not for the faint of heart,” said Streicher. “It can take as much grit and fire to survive our teenage years as it would to survive, say, on a deserted island. The Wilds grew from that notion, and it’s afforded me an opportunity to explore teenage-hood in all of its perils, joys and heartbreaks. I’m beyond thrilled that it’s found a home at Amazon.”