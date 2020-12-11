‘Dystopic Slumber Party’ Drama ‘The Wilds’ on Amazon Dec. 11

Drama The Wilds, about a group of teen girls fighting to survive on a deserted island, premieres on Amazon Prime Dec. 11. Sarah Streicher created The Wilds and there are 10 episodes.

“Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island,” said Amazon. “The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.”

Rachel Griffiths stars alongside Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause and Reign Edwards.

The Wilds is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature. Streicher executive produces with Amy B. Harris, Jamie Tarses and Dylan Clark.

Amazon calls The Wilds its first YA series.

