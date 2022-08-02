‘The Wilds’ Ends at Prime Video

Young adult drama The Wilds will not see season three on Amazon Prime Video. Season two of the series, about teen girls from different backgrounds who are stranded on a mysterious island following a plane crash, came out in May.

Prime Video described the show as “part survival drama” and “part dystopic slumber party.”

Sarah Streicher created The Wilds. The cast included Rachel Griffiths, Sophia Ali, David Sullivan, Shannon Berry, Troy Winbush, Mia Healey and Sarah Pidgeon.

Streicher was an executive producer, with Amy Harris, the late Jamie Tarses, and Dylan Clark. Harris was the showrunner.

The series, which premiered in December 2020, was co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature. ■