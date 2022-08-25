‘The Umbrella Academy’ Gets Season Four on Netflix

The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth and final season on Netflix, the streamer announced on social media. Season three of the fantasy drama was released in June.

The cast includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin Min.

Gerard Way, frontman for My Chemical Romance, is co-executive producer with comic book artist Gabriel Ba. Way created the comic book series that The Umbrella Academy is based on.

“On the same day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before,” goes the show’s premise. “Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his ‘children’ to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father's passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

Steve Blackman is showrunner and executive producer. Executive producing the show alongside Blackman are Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg.

Blackman told Netflix’s Tudum of the fourth season (opens in new tab), “The siblings losing their powers isn’t going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater.” ■